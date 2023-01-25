Julia Louis-Dreyfus Confirms Next Marvel Movie, Teases Possible Costume

Julia Louis-Dreyfus confirmed her next Marvel movie and teased her possible costume. Now, fans have already become very acquainted with Valentina Allegra de Fontaine from her appearances in multiple projects in the MCU. The actress talked to Jimmy Kimmel about her next big appearance in Thunderbolts. That movie starts filming sooner than you think and a lot of people are wondering about the plot of that massive crossover event. When Kimmel asked about the very tight costume Val had back in the early comics days and how Marvel didn't put Louis-Dreyfus into it, the actress responded, "They still might!" So, clearly the MCU is not done with the Countess yet. After that, Kimmel also wondered what movie fans could hope to see the actress in next. Of course, she was a big part of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

"I actually can, I'm going to be in Thunderbolts. Yeah, good guys are doing bad or bad guys are doing good," the Val actress explained before refuting the notion that her character is a strictly 'bad guy,' "I think she straddles the line between good and bad. I think it's a bit of both. I think it's a little bit unclear. It's really unclear to me."

Loius-Dreyfus continued, "When they were telling me about this, the head honchos at Marvel, they're all explaining to me about the character and who she's going to be dealing with. This universe and that universe, I had a similar experience as to when I'm listening to my accountant tell me about my taxes. I am trying really hard to focus. I just keep asking my boys, 'explain to me, what this means?'"

How Long Has Val Been In The Picture?

It's clear that Val has been dancing in the background of the MCU for a while now. Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler actually confirmed that the shadowy government agent actually was in then scripts for the Black Panther sequel from the earliest days of development. Meaning that the rest of the MCU's braintrust liked her so much that they decided to get Val off the bench earlier.

"Yeah. But it was a combination," Coogler explained to The New York Times. "Val [the C.I.A. director, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus] was much more active. It was basically a three-way conflict between Wakanda, the U.S. and Talokan. But it was all mostly from the child's perspective."

"Yeah, nobody was shoehorned in or asked to be put into the movie or anything like that. Actually, in this version, [Louis-Dreyfus's role] was pared back in order to make space for dealing with T'Challa's death. And we had Val in there before she even appeared in any of the other movies, before "Black Widow" and [the series] "Falcon and the Winter Soldier." People assume that we were told to put her in, but she was there from the beginning."

