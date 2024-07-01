Twister Streaming on New Platform Ahead of Sequel

Ahead of the new Twisters film set to debut in theaters later this month, the original film is returning to streaming. The original 1996 film from director Jan de Bont has become somewhat of a cult classic over the years. The disaster flick sees Academy Award winner Helen Hunt take on the role of Dr. Jo Thornton-Harding who as a small girl watched her father sucked to his death from her family’s storm cellar by a massive tornado.

Per the synopsis, “Now a storm chaser, a scientist who risks her life to study the dark side of nature by taking her data-transmitting instruments directly into the path of a deadly storm, Jo chases the largest tornado to ever strike Oklahoma as her marriage implodes and rival scientists will stop at nothing to steal her breakthrough.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of July 1st, Twister is available to stream on Max. Twisters, which stars Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick, Anyone But You), Kiernan Shipka (Totally Killer, Longlegs), David Corenswet (James Gunn’s Superman), Anthony Ramos (Transformers: Rise of the Beast), and Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People, Fresh), is described as the opposite of a reboot or a continuation of the first film, as they aren’t trying to recreate the story of the original. As the summer rolls in it provides an opportunity for several films to see great success. Inside Out and A Quiet Place: Day One have already paved the way for Twisters which according to experts will have a solid opening weekend domestically.

De Bont recently spoke to Comicbook where he reflected on the film’s lasting legacy and gave his opinion on the new Twisters film. “I think it is a little bit late. I think it should have been done 15 years ago, because then you might’ve still had a chance to do this combination of visual effects and special effects, and now it’ll be much more visual effects, I’m sure,” de Bont said. “But that’s being cost-effective. Those things are really … It’s so different by now. I think my movie would be really hard to remake, and why would you want to remake it anyway? What would you improve? Sometimes you have to also let things alone, or you have to really make it a real sequel, like a real continuing story, and not just a completely different story, but I don’t know. I’m curious what he made of it.

Stay tuned to Comicbook for updates on Twisters.