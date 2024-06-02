Suits Final Season Arrives on Netflix in July

2023 gave us the Summer of Suits, as USA Network's previously concluded legal drama was added to Netflix and miraculously became the biggest show in all of streaming. Suits broke records for Netflix multiple years after going off the air, but subscribers may have been disappointed to discover that they couldn't watch the show in its entirety. Only eight seasons of Suits made the jump to Netflix in 2023, with the ninth and final season only available over on Peacock. That finally changes in July.

Suits Season 9 is coming to Netflix next month, giving subscribers of the service their first chance to finish the series. Netflix announced on Sunday that the Suits final season will be available beginning July 1st.

Order in the court! Suits Season 9 is coming to Netflix July 1st. https://t.co/GmP2BWedPm — Netflix (@netflix) June 2, 2024

The Suits franchise has been given a massive second life thanks to the surge on Netflix last year. NBC is currently working on a spinoff series called Suits L.A. that will star Arrow alum Stephen Amell in the lead role.

Original Suits Cast Returning for Spinoff?

A lot of Suits fans will be wondering about the status of the original show's stars heading into Suits L.A. While this new show follows a different story with different characters, it is set in the same world as Suits, leaving the door open for appearances.

Lex Scott Davis, one of the stars of the Suits L.A. pilot, spoke with People about the potential of flagship series stars appearing.

"It's not impossible," the actress told People when asked if there was a shot of any original cast members appearing in the spinoff. "I would love that myself if there was, but we'll see. You never know."

She went on to talk about the production of the pilot, which is getting started soon. In addition to Scott Davis and Amell, the series also stars Troy Winbush and The Walking Dead's Josh McDermitt.

"There is a pilot script, and that's what we'll be filming in April," Scott Davis explained. "Fingers crossed that the pilot gets a series order. But, I'm pretty excited. Pretty sure we'll get our series order, for sure."

"So [Suits] has this resurgence that everyone's excited about," she added. "And so, the news about dropping Suits L.A. is just, it's going crazy. And I love it. it's so much fun. I can't wait to actually get started."