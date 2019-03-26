The Rock Shares New Look at ‘Jumanji’ Sequel With Karen Gillan

Production on Jumanji 3 is well underway and thanks to various behind the scenes looks the film’s cast has shared on social media, it’s clear they’re having a great time. And that holds true for the latest offering. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared a new photo of himself with co-star Karen Gillan offering a new, “awkward” look at the two in the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel.

In the image, which was shared to Instagram, Johnson and Gillan’s characters appear to be rocking some new costumes while looking, as Johnson put it “two extremely awkward teenagers in love”.

“Shoot our new #JUMANJI with my partner in crime @karengillanofficial and if we look like two extremely awkward teenagers in love while trying to manage our insane superpowers in our JUMANJI universe – that’s because we are,” he wrote. “Absolutely love working and getting absurdly awkward with this gal. #RubyRoundhouse aka #KillerOFMen #DrSmolderBravestone #AwkwardTeenLove #JUMANJI THIS CHRISTMAS!”

Not a lot is currently known about the upcoming Jumanji 3, but Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was a surprise hit with fans. Despite a hiatus since 1995, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle killed it at the box office, making nearly $1 billion worldwide. All in all, the film earned $40m domestically and $557m international for a total of $962m against a reported budget of $90m.

In addition to the primary quartet returning to reprise their roles, the Jumanji threequel will feature the addition of Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asian), Danny DeVito (Always Sunny), and Danny Glover (Gone Fishin’) in undisclosed roles.

“From Awkwafina to Danny DeVito to now one of my action heroes, Danny Glover — it’s been awesome having so many actors and OG legends raise their hands wanting to come and play in our Jumanji universe,” franchise star Dwayne Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter. “‘Who turns into who?’ will always be the fun magic sauce for our audience.”

Jake Kasdan will return to direct the film based on a script from Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg.

Jumanji 3 is due out in theaters December 13th.