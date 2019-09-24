The Rock Reveals First Jumanji: The Next Level Poster

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has just revealed the first poster for Jumanji: The Next Level, the sequel to the breakout hit reboot Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. The poster features the Rock alongside co-star Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan, as the starring quartet are surrounded by a pack of baboons. The Rock shared the poster over Twitter today, with the caption, “Ladies, gents and children of all ages.

We’re back. @jumanjimovie The fun you’re gonna have! Love, Dwanta. December, 13th 🌎🎅🏾 @sevenbucksprod” He even added a nice Samoan-looking Santa to complete the picture. Check out the Jumanji: The Next Level poster below:

Synopsis: “A team of friends return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own but discover that nothing is as they expect. The players need to brave parts unknown, from arid deserts to snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.”

The fun hook of the sequel is that the real-world players are now being put into an even wilder remix of which of the game avatars (represented by Johnson, Gillan, Hart and Black) they will be inhabiting. It allows the stars to ham it up in the best way, as they depict the personalities of the regular players, which are hilariously mismatched to their respective onscreen personas.This time around, the fun is in having older actors like Danny DeVito inhabiting the Rock’s body, while Danny Glover’s character inhabits Kevin Hart’s body. Ser’Darius Blain is back as Fridge – but for this game, he’ll be stuck inside Karen Gillan’s body.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle went on to earn nearly a billion dollars worldwide, on a $90 million budget. That breakout success instantly sparked the obligatory sequel, as the series firmly establishes its franchise potential. After all, there’s no shortage of stars that would likely sign-on for bit parts as the “real-world” players, while Johnson and his co-stars get bigger and bigger paychecks for each round of celebrity impressions they do.

Jumanji: The Next Level hits theaters on December 13th.