New Jumanji: The Next Level Trailer Released

2019 still has quite a few blockbusters in score, taking audiences into new and familiar fictional worlds. Among those will be a trip back to the world of Jumanji — and now we’ve got an action-packed look at what to expect. On Thursday, a new trailer for Jumanji: The Next Level was officially released online, after franchise stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart teased the debut on social media. The trailer shows fans the latest inkling of what to expect for the threequel, which follows 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and the original 1995 Jumanji.

The film will follow a brand-new adventure set in the virtual video game world, with Johnson, Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black returning to play the game’s four main avatars. As the first trailer showed earlier this year, there will be a bit of a new take on who is embodying which avatar, as Johnson will be channeling his inner Danny DeVito.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also returning from Welcome to the Jungle are Nick Jonas, Rhys Darby, and the film’s teenage cast members. Newcomers joining the cast include Awkwafina, Danny DeVito, and Danny Glover.

“From Awkwafina to Danny DeVito to now one of my action heroes, Danny Glover — it’s been awesome having so many actors and OG legends raise their hands wanting to come and play in our Jumanji universe,” Johnson previously told The Hollywood Reporter. “‘Who turns into who?’ will always be the fun magic sauce for our audience.”

Also returning is director Jake Kasdan, who is working with a script from Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. Last year, Kasdan spoke about his love for this revitalized franchise, and seems to be very excited about what’s to come with the next installment.

“It’s a big part of what we’ve all loved about that story and that movie was that it was this big fantasy that has kind of like a real kind of like strong, emotional center to it, and I do think that’s a big part of what DJ responded to about it in the first place, and I know it’s a big part of what I loved about it,” Kasdan said. “So part of the challenge of figuring out how it continues is to keep that alive in ways that feel earned and, you know, like a true continuation of the story.”

What do you think of the latest trailer for Jumanji: The Next Level? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Jumanji: The Next Level will arrive in theaters on December 13th.