Viewers of the 1995 classic Jumanji or the two most recent hits from Sony Pictures will now have the chance to enter the game as Sony Pictures and Merlin Entertainments, best known for operating Madame Tussauds, Legoland, and other attractions, have entered into a deal to bring the franchise to life. Jumanji themed rides and hotels will become reality through this deal, operating in Merlin’s Resort Theme Parks and Waterparks in Europe (including the UK) and North America. The first of these will be Jumanji – the Adventure at Gardaland in Italy, described as a dark ride that will “transport guests to the fantastic world of Jumanji, where an exhilarating adventure awaits them: a journey full of pitfalls, surprises and dangers through the wild jungle.” It will open in April of this year followed by the Jumanji-themed hotel bedrooms.

The Jumanji collaboration between Merlin and Sony marks their latest effort together having previously brought the Ghostbusters franchise to life. Two “in-attraction” themed experiences were brought to life by Merlin previously with the Ghostbusters 5D ride at Heide Park in Germany and the Ghostbusters experience at Madame Tussauds New York. Their continued collaboration perhaps opens them up to even more Sony-based projects (don’t bet on Spider-Man though).

“We are excited to be taking our relationship with Sony Pictures Entertainment to the next level with this strategic partnership,” Mark Fisher Chief Development Officer, Merlin Entertainments, said in a statement. “Sony are one of the top movie companies on the planet and Jumanji is a multi-billion-dollar brand which has appealed to guests of all ages, for over two decades. Our Merlin team are already hard at work developing brilliant creative concepts, which will bring to life the blockbuster-famous Jumanji film across our Theme Parks and Waterparks. We can’t wait to deliver thrilling rides and experiences for guests and film fans alike! The game is certainly on!”

Jeffrey Godsick EVP of Global Partnerships and Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment, added: “Merlin is the ideal company to bring the world of Jumanji to life. Their commitment to strong storytelling, quality of craftsmanship and fantastic guest experiences ensure that fans of Jumanji will be fully immersed into the worlds of our films and have an unforgettable experience. I am very pleased to expand our relationship with the great team at Merlin.”

Development on a third film in the rebooted Jumanji franchise is ongoing with the series having crossed over $2 billion at the global box office after just three movies in total.