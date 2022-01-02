Jumanji Producer Teases “Really Big Vision” for Upcoming Third Movie

Hiram Garcia is Dwayne Johnson’s longtime producing partner, and the Seven Bucks Productions team has a lot of exciting projects to look forward to. Not only is Johnson making his long-awaited debut as Black Adam this year, but the wrestler-turned-actor has some big sequels in the works. During a recent chat with Collider, Garcia revealed that studios have wanted to make sequels to several of Johnson’s movies, but the actor is picky about which projects he returns to because “he would literally never not be working” if he said yes to everything. However, Johnson will soon be making a sequel to Jungle Cruise as well as another Jumanji movie. While talking to Collider, Garcia teased what fans can expect from Johnson’s Jumanji 4.

“It’s going to happen. It’s going to happen, for sure. We have a really big vision for that third Jumanji movie,” Garcia shared. “We just were discussing the pitch the other day. We’re bringing it into Sony shortly. But that movie’s going to happen. It’s going to happen after Red One, but that timing actually works out well with all of the actors scheduled anyway. As you can imagine, Kevin [Hart] is super busy doing a million things, just like DJ is. All of the actors are super busy. So the timing is going to work out great, but we have a really great pitch for the movie we’re about to bring into the studio, probably going to get a script written soon. Sometime after Red One, Jumanji’s going to be on deck once it’s ready to go, and we have a really big vision for that movie.”

Garcia added, “We love it, and we love that Jumanji family. That cast, the group of filmmakers, it’s one of our favorite experiences, love that whole team, Matt Tolmach, Jake Kasdan. But then when you’re having Jack [Black] and Karen [Gillan] and Kevin, again, another one of those special movies where you have just a bunch of giant megastar actors, and it’s just all the best. Those sets are one of the most fun sets you could ever be on. Everyone is so kind, so delightful. They all get along so well. It’s such a family that making those movies is just a true joy. Whenever we can do them, we love to come back for it, so that’s always a priority for us. That’s a big one for us that we definitely want to be able to come back and tell that third movie.”

