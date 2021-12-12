Tom Holland Still Hasn’t Ridden the Spider-Man Ride at Disneyland

Back in June, Avengers Campus opened at Disney’s California Adventure park, and many Marvel stars were there for the opening, including Anthony Mackie, who introduced the park’s Captain America. Mackie must have had fun that day because he went back to the park in August to enjoy some rides. In fact, the actor took to Instagram to share photos from the Web Slingers ride, and issue a challenge to Spider-Man star, Tom Holland. During a recent chat with Comicbookmovie.com, Holland was asked about Mackie’s taunts, and the young actor revealed he hasn’t actually been on the new ride.

“Listen, I love Anthony Mackie. If there’s a Spider-Man/Captain America team-up down the line, then we should absolutely make that happen. You know, he can brag about beating me on my own ride – which I haven’t actually ridden yet – but until he’s got his own ride, he’s got nothing. He doesn’t have a leg to stand on,” Holland joked.

“So first of all, you know, the mission to inspire and empower the next generation of heroes is so important, that we’ve assembled heroes from across all of space and time for that, for that mission. And it is, we’re all about to discover in a couple of weeks when Loki comes out, time is a lot more squishy than any of us think,” he explained. “And so trying to put a specific date to it, it can be challenging, but to us, Avengers Campus is here and now, right, we get to live in the moment and these heroes are here with us and you’re taking part in that story.”

As for Holland, there are currently rumors that he will be starring in another Spider-Man trilogy for Sony. Total Film recently spoke with the actor and he made it clear that no matter what, he would be there for the next person who will wear the Spider-Man mask.

“When they cast the young kid in Spider-Man to replace me, whether it’s next year or in five years, I’ll take it upon myself to teach them about the responsibilities of being Spider-Man,” Holland explained. “Because it’s huge. It’s absolutely huge. Every time you walk outside that door, you’re representing Spider-Man. It’s tough. It’s taxing sometimes. Because sometimes you just want to go to a pub and get absolutely wasted, and not have to worry about the ramifications of the public scrutiny of: ‘Oh my God, what do you mean you got drunk?’”

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th.