Disney's Jungle Cruise to Debut in Theaters and on Disney+

Walt Disney Studios is adding one more of its major 2021 titles to its upcoming Disney+ Premier Access lineup. Jungle Cruise, the film based on the popular theme park ride, is still going to be hitting theaters on July 30th, as planned. However, Disney announced on Thursday that the film will also be getting a simultaneous release on Disney+, as part of the Premier Access plan. This means that families will be able to skip a trip to the theater and pay a one-time $30 fee to watch the movie on Disney+ as many times as they want.

The announcement was first made by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, one of the film's stars and producers, on his Instagram page. He let fans everywhere know that Jungle Cruise would be arriving in theaters and in their living rooms on the same day.

Jungle Cruise will be the fourth major release from Disney this year to get the Premier Access treatment. Raya and the Last Dragon was released using the theatrical/Premier Access hybrid in March, and Disney eventually announced the same for Cruella and Black Widow. The films in the fall are still set to be theater-exclusive releases at this time, so it seems as though the hope is to get back to normal after the summer.

Johnson stars in Jungle Cruise alongside Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. The film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra with a screenplay from Michael Green and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa.

You can check out the official synopsis for Jungle Cruise below.

"Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance."

Are you looking forward to checking out Jungle Cruise this summer? Will you be heading out to theaters or checking it out on Disney+? Let us know in the comments!

Jungle Cruise arrives in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 30th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

