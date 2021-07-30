Jungle Cruise Star Jack Whitehall Describes Working Out With The Rock

✖

Jungle Cruise is finally hitting theatres and Disney+ Premier Access tomorrow, and it's currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a fairly decent 64% critics score. ComicBook.com's own Charlie Ridgely gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "the adventure we've been waiting for." In honor of the movie's release, the cast has been busy with their press tour. In fact, Jack Whitehall (MacGregor Houghton) recently spoke with ComicBook.com about working out with The Rock (Frank Wolff).

"Yeah, I mean his Iron Paradise is really something to behold, it's quite impressive. I've never seen a gym quite like it. Obviously, Dwayne has to have a gym with him because I think for a lot of roles, he needs to kind of build up his body and he is as he alludes to the hardest worker in the room and he's the guy that really puts in the hours in the gym and for this role, he's slightly covered up his muscles because I think he wanted to feel like he was a legitimate character from 1913. And so he was in the gym slightly less, which still meant three hours a day," Whitehall explained.

"For me, again, this was a movie where I wanted to feel like I was in a period film so I had to lose quite a lot of the muscle density that I normally have. When they first came to me for the role I was at my full capacity. I am naturally an absolute unit so I had to shift my focus and do a lot of cardio, I hit the quinoa pretty hard. It was a real struggle to get down to my screen weight you see in the finished product. So I had to wear quite a lot of high lapels with the suits because I couldn't just, you know those neck muscles? I just had those by the end and they're very hard to shift."

You can check out the official synopsis for Jungle Cruise here: "Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance."

Jungle Cruise arrives in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 30th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

