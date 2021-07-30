Jungle Cruise: The Rock Says It Was “Important” to Have Disney+ Premier Access Option

✖

After nearly a year of delays, the last couple of months have seen some long-awaited movies finally hitting theatres, but many of those films are also being released on streaming services. This has resulted in mixed reactions from both moviegoers and filmmakers alike. The release of Black Widow on Disney+ Premier Access has led to a lawsuit between Disney and Scarlett Johansson, who claims the company breached their contract by putting the movie online. Back when it was announced that The Suicide Squad would be released on HBO Max, there were rumors that director James Gunn was unhappy with the decision. However, there are some creatives who are reacting differently to their movies' streaming releases. In fact, Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram this week to say that it was "important" for Jungle Cruise to be released on Disney+ Premier Access.

"Emily [Blunt] and I are so blown away by audiences’ enormous love for JUNGLE CRUISE - THANK YOU 🙏🏾♥️ We’re very pleased with our $92M opening result around the world both in theaters and at home in your living rooms with your families. It was important for us to give you the option on how you want to see it - and we’re grateful to the bone that you absolutely LOVE THE MOVIE and we love seeing all of your amazing comments!!! * We’re also the only blockbuster of 2021 that did not see a double-digit box office drop from FRI-SAT, but instead our movie - because of YOU - saw an unprecedented surging 15% Fri-Sat uptick over the weekend ⬆️ 📈👍🏾 That’s a quiet yet big business metric that speaks to the love of JUNGLE CRUISE! Thank you for the love - we love and appreciate you back," Johnson wrote. You can check out his post below:

During its opening weekend, Jungle Cruise grossed $90 million worldwide and Johnson teased that a sequel could be in the works. While Jungle Cruise is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a mediocre critics score of 63%, the film's audience score is currently at a very impressive 92%. In fact, Johnson took to Twitter last week to celebrate the audience score and share that it's the highest of his career.

Jungle Cruise is now playing in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

