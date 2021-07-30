The Rock Reveals Jungle Cruise Sequel Meeting with Disney

✖

Jungle Cruise hit theatres and Disney+ Premier Access this weekend, and it has already grossed $90 million worldwide. The new movie, which is based on the Disneyland ride of the same name, is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a mediocre critics score, earning 63% from the reviewers. However, the film's audience score is a very impressive 93%. In fact, Dwayne Johnson took to Twitter this week to celebrate the audience score and reveal it's the highest of his career. The star returned to the social media site yesterday with some more good news... a sequel might already be in the works!

"Our family watched #JungleCruise and loved it! The chemistry between @TheRock and Emily Blunt was perfect. There has to be a sequel," @DaleEArnold tweeted. "Thank you, buddy! Glad you guys loved #JungleCruise and we have a sequel meeting next weekend 👍🏾🚢🗺💀🌎," Johnson revealed. You can check out the tweet below:

Thank you buddy! Glad you guys loved #JungleCruise and we have a sequel meeting next weekend 👍🏾🚢🗺💀🌎 https://t.co/qYhyl0ogxz — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 1, 2021

"Disney’s Jungle Cruise debuted at #1 this weekend, opening to an estimated total of more than $90M globally, including $34.2M in domestic box office, $27.6M in international box office, and over $30M in Disney+ Premier Access consumer spend globally," the company shared in a recent press release. "Jungle Cruise is the perfect summer adventure film, bringing a beloved theme park attraction to both the big screen and living rooms in a way that only Disney can. We remain focused on offering consumer choice during these unprecedented times, and it is clear that fans and families value the ability to make decisions on how they prefer to enjoy Disney’s best-in-class storytelling.”

You can check out the official synopsis for Jungle Cruise here: "Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance."

Would you like to see a Jungle Cruise sequel? Tell us in the comments!

Jungle Cruise is now playing in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

