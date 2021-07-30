Jungle Cruise Conquers the Box Office with No. 1 Debut

✖

The box office is working on its recovery amidst the pandemic, and it seems like Disney has put out a big winner yet again. Jungle Cruise made its premiere this weekend, and as expected, the action-adventure romp conquered the box office. During its opening weekend, Jungle Cruise grossed $34.2 million domestically.

According to Disney, Jungle Cruise pulled in a whopping $90 million with its global debut. "Disney’s Jungle Cruise debuted at #1 this weekend, opening to an estimated total of more than $90M globally, including $34.2M in domestic box office, $27.6M in international box office, and over $30M in Disney+ Premier Access consumer spend globally," the company shared in a recent press release.

“Jungle Cruise is the perfect summer adventure film, bringing a beloved theme park attraction to both the big screen and living rooms in a way that only Disney can. We remain focused on offering consumer choice during these unprecedented times, and it is clear that fans and families value the ability to make decisions on how they prefer to enjoy Disney’s best-in-class storytelling.”

This placement comes as expected given the hype surrounding Jungle Cruise. However, the domestic total does come in over predictions. Trades like Variety said experts estimated the Dwayne Johnson film to earn $32 million domestically, and Jungle Cruise outdid that by a hair. On Friday alone, Disney's latest film brought in $13.3 million after screening in over 4,300 cinemas. So even though COVID-19 and its delta variant are raging, audiences were very willing to visit theaters this weekend.

If you have not checked out Jungle Cruise, you still have plenty of time to do so. The film, which stars Emily Blunt along with Johnson, is showing in local theaters and on Disney+ via premier access. You can check out the movie's official synopsis below for more details:

"Dr. Lily Houghton enlists the aid of wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff to take her down the Amazon in his ramshackle boat. Together, they search for an ancient tree that holds the power to heal -- a discovery that will change the future of medicine."

What do you make of this box office update? Have you gone to see Jungle Cruise yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.