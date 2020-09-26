Jurassic Park Sequel Star Open to Returning to Series

✖

The upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion will not only serve as the third chapter in this rebooted take on the series, but will function as the sixth entry in th larger Jurassic Park film series. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will return but so will the stars of the original film, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern, in addition to other cast members from the various films. Speaking in a new interview however, The Lost World: Jurassic Park star Julianne Moore confirmed she hasn't been approached but would be willing to come back to the franchise.

"Yeah, Sarah Harding. Maybe she’s not done yet. I don’t know," Moore said while talking with Collider. "But no one has approached me. That’s ok! But if they did? Yeah, sure! Of course, of course!”

Director Colin Trevorrow previously opened up about the "legacy characters" that will appear in the upcoming movie (meaning Neill, Goldblum, and Dern), noting that it took them until this point in the series to conceive of an organic way to bring them back into the fold of the narrative.

“We’d have had to come up with a reason why Ellie, Malcolm and Grant all went to the theme park on the exact same day it broke down – again,” Trevorrow told Empire last year of their absence in Jurassic World. “The next film allows the legacy characters to be a part of the story in an organic way. Emily Carmichael and I call it Jurassic Park VI because it is."

“You start asking the most basic questions: who are these people now?" Trevorrow continued. "What do they make of the new world they’re living in, and how do they feel about being part of its history? Ultimately it will be in collaboration with the actors. They know and love these characters. We’ll do it together.”

Production on the new film resumed over the summer with the movie becoming one of the first major Hollywood films to restart after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sets around the world. Trevorrow previously revealed that they were still actively working on the film even during quarantine, but like many others in Hollywood he was having to do it from home.

"For many of us, Dominion was already the biggest creative challenge of our lives, before the lockdown," Trevorrow revealed to Empire in a different interview. "The shooting schedule really worked to our advantage – the first four weeks we put to film were mostly sequences with dinosaurs in them. So that allowed us to get a head start on VFX and workshop some of the newer elements without the pressure of a looming deadline."

Jurassic World: Dominion remains scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 11, 2021.