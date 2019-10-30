Colin Trevorrow Says Jurassic World 3 Is Essentially “Jurassic Park 6”

The Jurassic franchise has evolved in some unique and controversial ways over the years, but it appears to be getting back to its roots with the upcoming Jurassic World 3. With Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill set to reprise their original Jurassic Park roles in the film, the threequel quickly became a highly-anticipated entry for some fans — and it sounds like that hype will be worth it. In a recent interview with Empire, writer-director Colin Trevorrow broke down how they narratively found a way for the three original leads to return — in a way that will apparently feel fitting of being the sixth Jurassic Park movie.

“We’d have had to come up with a reason why Ellie, Malcolm and Grant all went to the theme park on the exact same day it broke down – again,” he explains of their absence in Jurassic World. “The next film allows the legacy characters to be a part of the story in an organic way. Emily Carmichael and I call it Jurassic Park VI because it is.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You start asking the most basic questions: who are these people now?” Trevorrow continued. “What do they make of the new world they’re living in, and how do they feel about being part of its history? Ultimately it will be in collaboration with the actors. They know and love these characters. We’ll do it together.”

The exact plot of Jurassic World 3 remains a mystery, but fans have some theories after the recently-released short film Battle at Big Rock.

“When I heard the pitch, I was blown away. I can’t believe we’re gonna make that movie,” Chris Pratt, who portrays Owen Grady in the franchise, shared earlier this year. “I can’t believe they found a way to deliver on the promise on the end of Fallen Kingdom. ‘Wait, what? The island is blown up, the animals are out, we can’t put them back in the box. What are we gonna do? How is, not only the dinosaurs, but this technology, moving forward, going to affect the planet?’ And we jump forward and it’s like, ‘Oh, oh right. Oh, damn.’ [Director Colin Trevorrow’s] been working his butt off on it and it’s going to be pretty epic.”

“I’m kind of a one movie at a time kind of guy, so my eyes are on this one,” Trevorrow revealed earlier this year. “And it’s a celebration of everything that has existed in the franchise up until now.”

“I’m very excited to see how it will all weave together,” Dern explained in an interview earlier this month. “But I know it’s a deep intent both of [director] Colin [Trevorrow] and the entire tribe, including Steven Spielberg, to pay homage to the original and where the franchise has gone from there. The idea of bringing back the original cast, in a really beautiful way, it sounds amazing… the idea of being back with Sam [Neill] and Jeff [Goldblum] sounds like a dream.”

Are you excited to see Jurassic World 3? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Jurassic World 3 does not currently have a release date.