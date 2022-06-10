Jurassic Park Star Admits He's Only Seen It "Maybe Four Times"

✖

Jurassic World Dominion is finally being released next week, and it will mark Sam Neill's third time playing Alan Grant in the franchise. The actor first played the role in Jurassic Park in 1993 and went on to star in Jurassic Park III in 2001. Neill has previously said he didn't fully embody the character until the third movie and fans are eager to see him return more than 20 years later. Recently, Neill spoke with Gizmodo and admitted he hasn't seen the original movie that many times.

"Well, I've probably only seen the film two or three, maybe four times, and that would have been in 1993. So it's not something... [laughs]. Matter of fact, I was walking through a shopping center the other day, a big shopping mall, and there was this music playing. And I thought 'That's kind of familiar music.' And the person I was with said 'Do you recognize this music?' I said, 'It seems familiar.' And they said, 'You're so silly, this is the theme for Jurassic Park, for goodness sake.' Oh, yeah, you're right. You're right." Neill shared.

Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with another Jurassic Park alum, Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), who compared making Dominion to attending a high school reunion.

"It's great. I've never been to a high school reunion or a school reunion, but I can imagine it's not... I think I'm spoiled. It's not going to be this good," Goldblum shared. "Because we had such an unforgettable, life-changing time. We were directed by Steven Spielberg. We wound up in a movie that became popular, that people got a big kick out of over the last couple of decades. I see their excited faces. It made a big difference, changed our lives, and my friendship with them changed my life, so seeing them... It really did, and seeing them again was unbelievable."

He added, "And we were like, '... Here we are. Remember when... And here's our assignment. We've got to do something that doesn't let anybody down, including ourselves. How do we do that?' Luckily, we had our great guide and director Colin Trevorrow, who had been thinking about it for a long time, had come up with something with Emily Carmichael, and we did it."

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to be released in theaters on June 10th.