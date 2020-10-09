Jeff Goldblum Recreates Iconic Jurassic Park Pose

✖

Many celebrities have taken to social media lately to urge their fans to vote in the upcoming election, including the original stars of Jurassic Park. Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill all recently posed together in a photo meant to encourage voting. In another recent video, Goldblum and Neill recreated an iconic scene from the movie but with a hilarious twist. Goldblum is back at it today, but this time he recreated his iconic pose. You know the one!

"WOW! Thank you to everyone who used my @HeadCount page to make sure that you’re #GoodToVote! Nearly 3,000 of you are ready for this November’s election. Here’s your reward…how time flies. @jurassicworld," Goldblum wrote. You can view the photo below:

Recently, Jurassic World: Dominion director, Colin Trevorrow, teased what fans can expect from the original trio in the upcoming movie.

"This is the movie that I've been waiting to make from the beginning," Trevorrow told reporters. "It's the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum's characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we've really never seen before, and have not been able to witness until now. It's very exciting for me. I'm having the time of my life."

Dominion will also see the return of Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing, Jake Johnson as Lowery Cruthers, Omar Sy as Barry Sembène, Daniella Pineda as Zia Rodriguez, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, and Campbell Scott as Dr. Lewis Dodgson. Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, Mamoudou Athie, and DeWanda Wise have also been cast in currently-unknown roles.

For now, Jurassic World: Dominion is set to be released in theaters on June 10, 2022.