Jurassic World 4 Production Start Teases Plot Details and Working Title

Jurassic World 4 is entering production, and some new teases about the film hint at what the plot could be about, as well as the possible working title.

What Is Jurassic 4 About?

A new trade article announces that Jurassic World 4 is set to shoot in Thailand, Malta, and the UK. The picture is being directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One, The Creator), with a script by David Koepp (Spider-Man 2002). Some new details about the story state that this fourth Jurassic World films will be "a completely fresh take launching a new Jurassic era, following three adults and three teens getting stuck on the Island."

That's kind of an unintentionally funny wording, as the idea of kids and adults being stranded on an island of dinosaurs is hardly "new" in the Jurassic Park/World franchise. k

Jurassic World 4 Title Reveal?

It's noted in the report that in addition to "Jurassic World 4," the title "Jurassic City" is being thrown out there. No official title has been announced, yet.

Jurassic World 4 Cast & Crew Info

As stated, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Godzilla (2014) director Gareth Edwards will helm Jurassic World 4, working from a script by David Koepp, screenwriter of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man, and more recently Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, and Patrick Crowley will serve as producers. John Mathieson (Gladiator, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) will serve as cinematographer.

The confirmed cast of Jurassic World 4 includes Scarlett Johansson (Avengers, Black Widow), Mahershala Ali (Marvel's Blade), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Magnificent Seven), Luna Blaise (Fresh Off the Boat), and David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives).

Jurassic World 4 Will Film in Thailand

Thailand's Department of Tourism has confirmed that Jurassic World 4 will be filming in the country from June 13th – July 16th. Locations in Thailand include Bangkok, Trang, Phang Nga, Phuket and Chiang Mai. There's an additional note about a sequence that will be filmed at the "Huai To Waterfall, within the Khao Phanom Bencha National Park in Krabi province." It's said that the location will be used for an entire week. While a lot could be done there, it already feels like they will be filming one particularly big sequence in that location.

Jurassic World 4 has a release date of July 2, 2025.

