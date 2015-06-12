Jurassic World 10-inch Jumbo Blue Funko Pop Exclusive Has Launched

It's early, but it has already been a good day for Funko Pop exclusives and Jurassic World news. Funko and Walmart started it off by releasing 10-inch Jumbo Transformers Optimus Prime Pop figure then followed it up with this 10-inch Pop figure of Blue from Jurassic World. To top it all off, we now have a new trailer and release date for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 3 on Netflix.

If you're here for the Jurassic World 10-inch Jumbo Blue Funko Pop figure, you can pre-order it here at Walmart for $29.96 with a release date set for May 28th. While you're at it you might want to check out some of the Jurassic World toys that went up for pre-order here at Entertainment Earth yesterday. The lineup includes toys in the Wild Pack, Savage Strike, Sound Strike, and Campe Cretaceous lines. It appears that many of these toys were released previously but have been sold out at most retailers.

If you are unfamiliar with Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, you can check out seasons 1 and 2 on Netflix now. The official description reads:

"Six teens invited to attend a state-of-the-art adventure camp on Isla Nublar must band together to survive when the dinosaurs break out of captivity."

