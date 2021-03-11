Funko 10-inch Jumbo Transformers Optimus Prime Pop Exclusive is Available Now

Transformers fans need to head over to Walmart, because they have just opened up pre-orders for the 10-inch Jumbo Optimus Prime Funko Pop. The figure is priced at $29.96 with a release date slated for May 28th.

The Optimus Prime Funko Pop appears to be a large version of a standard G1 Optimus Prime that was unveiled as part of a Retro Toys Transformers wave in September of last year. A sell out on this figure is likely, so pre-order it here at Walmart while you can. When that does happen, you should be able to find it here on eBay. Note that Funko and Walmart also launched a Jumbo Jurassic World Blue Pop figure exclusive today that you can pre-order here for $29.96.

In other Transformers merch news, the Transformers Generations Selects Voyager G2 Ramjet launched earlier this week as an exclusive here at Entertainment Earth. It's priced at $29.99 with a July release window. The official description reads:

"This Ramjet figure is inspired by the 1993 Generation 2 toy release, featuring his special G2 black, purple, and blue deco. Add this special edition Ramjet figure to your Seeker collection, complete with letters across the side of his jet mode that read "RAMJET" so he'll never be confused for any other among the Seeker ranks (each sold separately, subject to availability.) This Ramjet figure converts from robot to jet mode in 24 steps and stands about 7-inches tall in robot mode."

