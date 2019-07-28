Jurassic World 3 to Be a Celebration of the Franchise, but May Not Be Last One

Jurassic World brought the Jurassic Park franchise roaring back to life in 2015. The sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, followed in 2018. A third film is on the way. While the next movie will take a holistic look a the Jurassic Park series, it may not be the final installment of the Jurassic World series.

Colin Trevorrow attended the grand opening of Jurassic World: The Ride at Universal Studios. Trevorrow directed Jurassic World and co-wrote and produced the sequel. He’ll return to direct the third Jurassic World movie. He tells Variety that he’s thinking about the movie that’s in front of him and taking them as they come. “I’m kind of a one movie at a time kind of guy, so my eyes are on this one,” he says. “And it’s a celebration of everything that has existed in the franchise up until now.”

Could the celebration include the original Jurassic Park cast? Jeff Goldblum reprised his role as Dr. Ian Maclolm in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Might he turn up again? Could Laura Dern’s Ellie Sattler and Sam Neill’s Alan Grant show up as well?

“I can confirm nothing,” Trevorrow said. “But nothing would make me happier than to be able to work with any of those people.”

Jurassic World star Bryce Dallas Howard may have let the return of the original cast slip in June while on the red carpet for the premiere of Rocketman. When asked if she was looking forward to sharing scenes with them, Howard said, “Yes, very much so. If that happens, I don’t know,” Howard exclaimed. “I don’t know what’s been confirmed or whatever, but I’ll blink if it’s happening and maybe…”

While details about the third Jurassic World movie are under wraps, Chris Pratt has publicly praised the plot. “When I heard the pitch, I was blown away. I can’t believe we’re gonna make that movie,” Pratt said. “I can’t believe they found a way to deliver on the promise on the end of Fallen Kingdom. ‘Wait, what? The island is blown up, the animals are out, we can’t put them back in the box. What are we gonna do? How is, not only the dinosaurs but this technology, moving forward, going to affect the planet?’ And we jump forward and it’s like, ‘Oh, oh right. Oh, damn.’ [Director Colin Trevorrow‘s] been working his butt off on it and it’s going to be pretty epic.”

Are you excited about Jurassic World 3? Let us know in the comments. Jurassic World 3 opens in theaters on June 11, 2021.