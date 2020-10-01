Jurassic World: Dominion Star Praises the Legacy Cast

✖

Audiences will get to see actor Mamoudou Athie next week in the all-new horror film Black Box, which debuts on Amazon Prime Video as part of their Welcome to the Blumouse slate of programming, but the performer has another exciting adventure just over the horizon, as he is starring in Jurassic World: Dominion. Athie might be a newcomer to the series, but he will get to perform alongside returning stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, with the actor detailing his admiration for the legacy performers. Fans can catch Black Box when it debuts on Amazon Prime Video on October 5th.

"My experience has been wonderful," Athie shared with ComicBook.com when discussing the project. "[Director] Colin [Trevorrow], the whole cast, the legacy characters, have been wonderful to work with. I've never done a movie on this kind of scale so I've certainly learned a lot, but at the end of the day, the thing that was comforting about it is it's a movie and you just come in there and whatever the scope of the thing is, it's still between two people, or a dinosaur, and you do your thing."

While Neill, Dern, and Goldblum all made appearances in various sequels to Jurassic Park, Dominion marks the first time they'll all be starring in a film together since the original. Some viewers might understandably be apprehensive about their involvement in the new film, but Trevorrow previously confirmed all the performers play a substantial role in the project.

"This is the movie that I've been waiting to make from the beginning," Trevorrow told reporters. "It's the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum's characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we've really never seen before, and have not been able to witness until now. It's very exciting for me. I'm having the time of my life."

As we wait for the new Jurassic World, fans will be able to check out the thrilling Black Box. In the film, after losing his wife and his memory in a car accident, a single father (Athie) undergoes an agonizing experimental treatment that causes him to question who he really is.

Check out Black Box on Amazon Prime Video on October 5th and see Jurassic World: Dominion when it hits theaters on June 11, 2021.

