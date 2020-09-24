Colin Trevorrow Teases Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous' Ties to Jurassic World: Dominion

✖

The Jurassic Park franchise has been entertaining and terrifying audiences for three decades now, bringing about some unexpected takes on the conflict between humanity and dinosaurs. Fans got to experience the latest extension of the franchise last weekend, when the new animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous made its debut on Netflix. The series, which is set concurrently to the events of 2015's Jurassic World, follows a ragtag group of children whose time in the park's exclusive summer camp quickly goes awry. While Camp Cretaceous is technically set several years in the past, it has made some reexamine other elements of the franchise -- including Jurassic World: Dominion, which is set to be released next year. ComicBook.com recently got to participate in a roundtable interview for Camp Cretaceous, where executive producer and Dominion writer-director Colin Trevorrow was asked if the series has any ties to what is set to happen in the upcoming film.

"All of these writers were intimately familiar with everything that we're doing in Dominion," Trevorrow revealed. "I didn't keep any secrets at all. That's just not how I am. I certainly tell our actors what we're doing. Because I think it was really... If they'd been in a vacuum like that, it would have been impossible for us to build something that really felt like it was part of the same story. We have built a real foundation here that, if the audience chooses to let us go forward, we really can weave this quilt together in a way that I think is really new and really exciting and pretty unexpected. And all we need is permission from the audience to do so."

Given the events of Season 1 of Camp Cretaceous, these comments from Trevorrow are definitely interesting. Season 1 ends (SPOILER ALERT) with the ensemble of children stranded on Isla Nublar, as all of the adults have seemingly evacuated the Island following the dinosaur attack. That certainly is a significant-enough ending in and of itself, but the series also did more to tee up more of the franchise, especially with the establishing of Mantah Corp., a bioengineering company that is sending spies to Jurassic World to steal InGen's technology.

Jurassic World: Dominion will see the return of Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant, Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcolm, Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing, Jake Johnson as Lowery Cruthers, Omar Sy as Barry Sembène, Daniella Pineda as Zia Rodriguez, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, and Campbell Scott as Dr. Lewis Dodgson. Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, Mamoudou Athie, and DeWanda Wise have also been cast in currently-unknown roles.

