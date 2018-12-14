‘Jurassic World 3’ Won’t Have Dinosaurs Terrorizing Cities

While it may be a few years before we’re graced with the third installment of the Jurassic World franchise, the upcoming film’s director already has a lot of ideas in place. However, if you were expected to see dinosaurs terrorizing cities, you might need to alter your expectations.

In an interview with Jurassic Outpost, Colin Trevorrow discussed his vision for the upcoming dino film, which he’s co-writing with Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim Uprising). Trevorrow directed Jurassic World, co-wrote Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and will be returning to direct the next film, so he’s no stranger to the story.

When asked if we’ll be seeing dinosaurs in the big city a la Godzilla, Trevorrow says he has “no idea what would motivate dinosaurs to terrorize a city.”

“They can’t organize,” he points out. “The world I get excited about is the one where it’s possible that a dinosaur might run out in front of your car on a foggy backroad, or invade your campground looking for food.” Considering we’ve already seen dinosaurs terrorizes San Diego in Jurassic Park: The Lost World, it’s nice to know the director has new ideas in mind.

“A world where dinosaur interaction is unlikely but possible—the same way we watch out for bears or sharks,” he adds, “We hunt animals, we traffic them, we herd them, we breed them, we invade their territory and pay the price, but we don’t go to war with them. If that was the case, we’d have lost that war a long time ago.”

When it comes to inspiration, the director has been binging Planet Earth for ideas. “My instinct is to break the classical language of these films a bit and plunge us into a world that feels real and naturalistic. I want to go outside into environments we’ve never seen these animals in.”

You can also expect the dinosaurs to keep their look from the previous two films, however, considering “the ability to clone a dinosaur is no longer exclusive to Dr. Henry Wu,” Trevorrow teases the concept of “new opportunities.”

When it comes to the film, it sounds like Colin Trevorrow is hoping to wrap up the franchise. “This is the conclusion of a story that began 25 years ago, and I think fans will be fired up when they see how much we’re connecting it to the source material.” Does this mean the dinosaurs will finally rein supreme over humans? Or maybe Dr. Ellie Sattler was right and once the dinosaurs eat all the men, women will inherit the earth.

Jurassic World 3 (or Jurassic Park 6) will star Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt and is expected to hit theaters on June 11, 2021.