New Jurassic World Taps Wicked Star Jonathan Bailey Opposite Scarlett Johansson

As production nears on the next film in Universal's Jurassic World series, the film's cast is starting to come together. Director Gareth Edwards is helming Jurassic World 4 with a script from original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp, and Marvel alum Scarlett Johansson is in talks to play the lead role. Now, it appears Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey is joining the cast.

According to a new report from Deadline, Bailey is circling one of the other lead roles in Jurassic World 4. Details of the story and characters are being kept under wraps, but the film is scheduled to debut on July 2, 2025.

Bailey is well know for playing Lord Anthony Bridgerton in Netflix's smash-hit Bridgerton series. He also recently starred in the acclaimed series Fellow Travelers and will be seen in Universal's upcoming adaptation of Wicked.

Gareth Edwards Taking on Jurassic World

After Edwards was reported as the new director for Jurassic World, he appeared at an event for his latest film, The Creator, and talked a little bit about landing the dream job.

"I was about to take a break and I started writing my next idea for a film and this is the only movie that would make me drop everything like a stone and dive right in," Edwards explained. "I love Jurassic Park. I think the first movie is a cinematic masterpiece... so this opportunity is like a dream to me. And to work with Frank Marshall and Universal and David Koepp, who's writing that script, I think they're all legends. So I'm just very excited."

Story details about this new Jurassic World are being kept under wraps, but the script is being written by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp. Original producer Frank Marshall has also returned to produce this new film. Steven Spielberg will serve as an executive producer for Amblin Entertainment.

This next Jurassic World is going to be a new chapter of the franchise overall, meaning that it won't be involving any of the characters from the previous installments. Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard reportedly aren't coming back for a fourth film. The same goes for original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, who all recently appeared in Jurassic World: Dominion.

While the Jurassic World movies didn't ever match the critical success of Spielberg's original 1993 hit, they were all incredible success stories at the box office. Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Jurassic World: Dominion all made over a billion dollars at the global box office.