Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Trailer Reveals the Camp Cretaceous Kids All Grown Up

As the live-action Jurassic World films set their return, the animation portion of the beloved franchise continues to grow. Netflix's animated series, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, debuted in 2020 and ran for five seasons through 2022. Back in November, it was announced that Jurassic World: Chaos Theory would be the next animated series in the franchise, and it will see the return of some fan-favorite Camp Cretaceous characters. According to Entertainment Weekly, Paul-Mikel Williams and Sean Giambrone are returning to voice the roles of Darius and Ben for Chaos Theory, which takes place six years after the original show and shortly before the events of Jurassic World: Dominion. The site also shared a new trailer for the series, which debuts in May.

"What's great about Dominion is it tells this big story about what it looks like with dinosaurs in the world. Well, what does that look like for an everyday person?" showrunner Scott Kreamer shared with EW. "Darius is on his own and has withdrawn. That was for a very specific reason and I'm looking forward to people getting into that," he added. "He hasn't been around people for a while there. He's dealing with something. Ben is the one who says, 'Yeah, we can't stay here. We gotta go.'"

"I would want to tell a more sophisticated story with the older kids, tonally closer to the end of the Harry Potter movies than the beginning of the Harry Potter movies," Kreamer explained. "It kept going from there, and people luckily got on board."

"This is a conspiracy thriller," he added. "The kids are unraveling this mystery, and just when they think they've got it figured out, maybe there's a bigger story to be told. These two guys have to figure out what the heck's going on before it's too late."

You can check out the trailer below:

Will More Camp Cretaceous Characters Show Up in Chaos Theory?

When asked by EW if more Camp Cretaceous stars such as Jenna Ortega (Brooklynn), Ryan Potter (Kenji), Kausar Mohammed (Yasmina), and Raini Rodriguez (Sammy), will also return for Chaos Theory, Kreamer replied, "I cannot confirm nor deny that."

As for other characters from the Jurassic World franchise, don't expect to hear Chris Pratt in the series.

"Owen Grady's not going to drive up and meet them at the Taco Bell," Kreamer joked.

"Six years later...chaos is coming," the official YouTube account for Jurassic World teased. "Prepare for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory arriving on May 24 only on Netflix."