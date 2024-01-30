New Jurassic World Movie Bringing Back Key Dinosaur Expert

A new Jurassic World film was announced earlier this month and, while fans are still largely in the dark about what we can expect from the adventure, Dr. Steve Brusatte announced on Twitter that he will be returning to the franchise to serve as a paleontology consultant. Brusatte fulfilled a similar role on 2022's Jurassic World Dominion, so he's no stranger to the beloved franchise, and while his involvement doesn't shed much insight into what the upcoming film will explore, this update serves as confirmation that the project seems to definitively be making behind-the-scenes progress.

"It's happening. The reports are true. A new [Jurassic World] film is in the works!" Brusatte shared on Twitter. "And I'll be back as a consultant, helping the moviemakers get a pulse on what we really know about dinosaurs. Honored again to follow in the footsteps of [Jack Horner]. Stay tuned..."

While the upcoming project is being billed as a fourth Jurassic World film, it marks the seventh total film in the franchise kicked off with 1993's Jurassic Park, so while the World moniker might be more familiar to recent audiences, it's possible that the project could embrace an all-new title.

Reports about the project claim that neither stars of the original Jurassic Park films or the Jurassic World series are expected to return and that the new installment is likely to be a full reboot of the idea. Given the legacy of the franchise and having only earned a sequel in 2022, we shouldn't expect it to be a reboot that starts from scratch, but likely an experience that allows for all-new characters and narratives to be explored.

While Jurassic World offered audiences a world in which the dream of John Hammond had been realized, exploring an adventure in which a theme park came to life that was home to living dinosaurs, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom concluded by unleashing these animals into the wild. Dominion further explored the aftermath of how the world coped with these animals running rampant throughout the world, and while most of these efforts featured the animals being relocated, the threat hadn't quite been neutralized by that film's conclusion.

Whether Jurassic World 4 will be a continuation of this narrative or will feature jumps in time, allowing for themes of cloning technology to overlap with the nature of dinosaur revival to be explored, is yet to be seen, but Brusatte will contribute to at least attempt to inject the film with authentic science.

