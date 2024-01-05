Jurassic World Star Jake Johnson Had No Idea About His Character's Dominion Fate (Exclusive)

Jake Johnson joined the Jurassic Park franchise back in 2015's Jurassic World, playing the control room worker Lowery Cruthers. Behind-the-scenes scheduling issues prevented Johnson from reprising the role in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, though Jurassic World Dominion featured a brief reference to the character, implying that he had become a member of the CIA. This all came as news to Johnson, however, who not only had no idea about his character's fate, but also didn't know his image even appeared in the sequel. Lowery notably had a sequence in which he attempted to show his affection for his coworker Vivian (Lauren Lapkus), only for her to reveal she wasn't interested and had a boyfriend. Johnson can next be seen in Self Reliance, a film he also wrote and directed, when it premieres exclusively on Hulu on January 12th.

In Dominion, Chris Pratt's Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire Dearing meet up with Fallen Kingdom's Franklin Webb (Justice Smith), who now works in a special division of the CIA. During this meeting, an image of Lowery appears on a computer screen to reveal he's also a CIA employee.

When speaking with ComicBook.com about this Easter egg, Johnson reacted, "What? Wait ... Which one? Dominion was the third one? ... Lowery is a CIA agent?"

He pondered, "What about Lauren Lapkus's character? Obviously, Lauren, who crushed it in the scene with me where she has the boyfriend. She's so funny. Is she in the agency too?" Johnson joked about Vivian, who Dominion also reveals as being in the CIA, "[Vivian's] boyfriend for sure has to die ... I think he gets just destroyed by a dinosaur ... But I'm not one of those guys that, a girl turns you down and you hate her. Let her be fine. But I do want that fool to get paid. Let's punish his ass. Let her go, whatever."

Director of Jurassic World Colin Trevorrow and director of Fallen Kingdom J.A. Bayona had previously expressed that they had hoped to bring back Lowery, though the elements of the character's involvement in Fallen Kingdom instead were tweaked to create the character Franklin.

Self Reliance is a comedy thriller film written, directed by, and starring Jake Johnson in his feature-length directorial debut, which also stars Anna Kendrick, Andy Samberg, and Natalie Morales.

When a middle-aged man (Jake Johnson, New Girl) is invited into a limo by famous actor Andy Samberg, his dull life takes a thrilling turn. Johnson is offered a chance to win a million dollars in a dark web reality TV show, where assassins from all over the world attempt to kill him for 30 days. The catch? He can't be killed if he's not entirely alone, leading him to recruit an unlikely team to help him survive.

Self Reliance is produced by Lonely Island and Walcott Productions, while Ali Bell, Joe Hardesty, and Jake Johnson serve as producers and executive producers include Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone.

Self Reliance premieres exclusively on Hulu on January 12th. Stay tuned for updates on the Jurassic World franchise.

