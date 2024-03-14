New Jurassic World Rumor Reveals Marvel Star Could Lead Sequel

The responsibilities of leading the cast of the Jurassic World franchise could be handed from one Marvel movie star straight to another. Since 2015, Chris Pratt has anchored the franchise, playing the lead role in the franchise's previous three films. The upcoming fourth Jurassic World, which will be directed by Rogue One and Godzilla helmer Gareth Edwards, is starting a new story with a brand new cast, and Scarlett Johansson appears to be Universal's choice to star.

On Wednesday night, The Insneider reported that Universal Pictures had made an offer to Johansson to star in Jurassic World 4. According to the report, the longtime MCU star met with both Edwards and producer Frank Marshall at least once. There has apparently been no word as to whether or not Johansson has accepted the offer, but her schedule seems to be clear for the film's summer shoot.

Gareth Edwards Taking on Jurassic World

After Edwards was reported as the new director for Jurassic World, he appeared at an event for his latest film, The Creator, and talked a little bit about landing the dream job.

"I was about to take a break and I started writing my next idea for a film and this is the only movie that would make me drop everything like a stone and dive right in," Edwards explained. "I love Jurassic Park. I think the first movie is a cinematic masterpiece... so this opportunity is like a dream to me. And to work with Frank Marshall and Universal and David Koepp, who's writing that script, I think they're all legends. So I'm just very excited."

Story details about this new Jurassic World are being kept under wraps, but the script is being written by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp. Original producer Frank Marshall has also returned to produce this new film. Steven Spielberg will serve as an executive producer for Amblin Entertainment.

This next Jurassic World is going to be a new chapter of the franchise overall, meaning that it won't be involving any of the characters from the previous installments. Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard reportedly aren't coming back for a fourth film. The same goes for original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, who all recently appeared in Jurassic World: Dominion.

While the Jurassic World movies didn't ever match the critical success of Spielberg's original 1993 hit, they were all incredible success stories at the box office. Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Jurassic World: Dominion all made over a billion dollars at the global box office.