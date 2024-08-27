Jurassic World 4: Scarlett Johansson Says She’s Been “Trying” to Get in the Franchise for 15 Years

Production is underway on Jurassic World 4, with the currently untitled entry in the Jurassic franchise set to arrive in theaters next July and boast a massive ensemble cast, but while details about the film remain few, there is one thing that is well-known. Former Marvel star Scarlett Johansson, who has been cast in the film in a currently unknown role, is extremely excited to be a part of it and, for the actor, it’s something that she’s wanted for more than a decade. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon while promoting Fly Me to the Moon, Johansson said that she’s been trying to be involved with the Jurassic franchise for 15 years — and even would have been happy that involvement meant a speedy onscreen death.

“I have been trying to get in the franchise for like 15 years, like, really to do anything at all. I mean, I would happily die immediately,” Johansson said.

She went on to explain that she’s enjoyed getting to experience her dream, so much so that she’s had to be reminded on set that she’s supposed to fear the dinosaurs, not be in awe of them.

“So, with every single shot of the movie, I’m like this. [stares in amazement] They’re like no, fear, fear is in your eyes,’” she said.

But for Johansson, her love of the Jurassic franchise goes deeper than merely wanting to be part of it professionally for more than a decade. She also shared that she’s had a lifelong love of the franchise as well, going back to her childhood and a Jurassic Park tent that she was the greatest gift she ever received.

“You asked me what the greatest gift I ever received was, and this is the last time I was on the show. This was pre-Jurassic casting, and I said I got a tent. I asked for a Jurassic Park tent when I was like 7 years old, and I erected it in my bedroom that I shared with my sister, and I slept in it for a year on the floor,” she said. “It was so great. Like, just, I remember, like, the velociraptors, like I remember them coming through shining through in the middle of the night, and that comforted me. And now I am in the new Jurassic movie. It is so crazy! And so, I think we manifested it.”

What Is the New Jurassic World Movie About?

At this time, details about the new Jurassic World film have not been released. The film is being written by original franchise screenwriter David Koepp and directed by Gareth Edwards. Johansson stars alongside Jonathan Bailey, Manuel Garcia-Ruflo, Rupert Friend, Mahershala Ali, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, and Audrina Miranda.

Johansson has also previously shared her enthusiasm and love for the franchise, calling herself a “huge nerd for it” in an interview with ComicBook.

“I’m an enormous Jurassic Park fan,” Johansson told ComicBook in an interview earlier this year. “It’s one of the first films I remember seeing in the theater. I remember seeing it so vividly. It was like life changing. It was mind-blowing. I cannot express how excited I am.”

“I’m such an enormous fan of the franchise and huge nerd for it,” Johansson added. “I’m just like, I can’t even, I’m pinching myself. I’ve been trying to get into this franchise in any possible way for over 10 years. I’m like, ‘I’ll die in the first five minutes! I can get eaten by whatever! I’ll do the craft service!’ I’ll do anything for it. The fact that it’s happened in this way at this time just is actually unbelievable. I can’t believe it.”

The next Jurassic World movie is scheduled to open in theaters on July 2, 2025.