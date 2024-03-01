Jurassic World: Dominion Star DeWanda Wise Speaks Out on Upcoming Sequel (Exclusive)

It was announced this month that the Jurassic World franchise would be continuing with Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Creator, and Godzilla (2014)) set to helm the next installment. Not much is known about the project including whether or not any actors from the previous films will be returning. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with DeWanda Wise about her new film, Imaginary, and the future of Jurassic World came up. Wise made her franchise debut in Jurassic World: Dominion as Kayla Watts.

"I do not know," Wise replied with a smile when asked if fans will see Kayla again.

DeWanda Wise Talks Kayla Watts:

During a previous chat with Collider, Wise spoke more about her Jurrasic World: Dominion character.

"I gave Kayla a dialogue pass," Wise shared. "I gave Kayla a full dialogue pass. She was already very clear on the page. I had a couple of touchstones that were nonnegotiable. Her background's her background. She was always Air Force. I knew that there were certain moments in the script that I had to execute, so I knew that she had to have a certain physicality for you to believe that she could pull Chris Pratt out of the water because he is I don't know how many times my actual size. So there were certain things that I wanted to ensure that were true, but also, we workshopped her. Truly like old school theater nerd, we both went to NYU workshopped her for a couple of weeks to really refine and integrate her backstory."

She added, "She had this moment, and it's probably gonna be in the extended cut, maybe, we'll see, but she has this beautiful pair of brass knuckles and we have this entire backstory of this adventure that she had gone on in South Africa – [laughs] Girl, I love backstories! – where she procured these knuckles. Because a lot of Kayla has this kind of Indiana Jones, she's been everywhere. Some of her travels are for work and she goes on them because she has to go on them, and some are just for her."

During another chat with ComicBook.com, Wise confirmed Kayla is bisexual.

"It's important, and it's also important to me that we continue to expand the conversation beyond looking for the kiss," Wise explained. "If you're queer, you're queer ... I said what I said. All the time. You don't turn it off. It doesn't matter if your partner's in the cockpit with you. It just is a statement of being." She added, "So that was one of the things just in her DNA, in her dino DNA, ensuring that she is who she is. Kayla is bi, and that's just, it is what it is."

