Jurassic World Dominion Director Wants Bryce Dallas Howard to Helm Next Film in Series

Though much of the talk about the upcoming Jurassic World Dominion has been about it being the culmination of the entire franchise, completing a story that started with the original Jurassic Park in 1993, but that doesn't mean they can't think about more entries. Speaking with Variety for their cover story, Dominion director Colin Trevorrow revealed his pick for who should direct one of the next movies in the series, noting he thinks Claire Dearing actress Bryce Dallas Howard should step behind the camera. Howard has previously directed episodes of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, prompting many to hope she takes on a Star Wars movie as well.

"She knows I want that, so I'm not going to pretend," Trevorrow admitted to the trade. "Bryce actually can direct whatever she wants, and if she would ever make that choice to come and make a 'Jurassic' movie, we would consider that a tremendous privilege for us." When told that Trevorrow made this claim, Howard added: "Oh my gosh, Colin actually said that out loud? That is so naughty."

In a previous interview, Jurassic World franchise producer Frank Marshall confirmed that more movies will happen. When asked by /Film about it, he replied "Yeah, absolutely." He continued, "I think that Dominion's going to wrap up this trilogy, but we're not resting on our laurels. We're going to sit down, and we're going to see what the future is. We have that wonderful series, Camp Cretaceous on Netflix. We obviously want to make quality, good movies with great storytelling, great writers and directors, but we're definitely looking to do more in the Jurassic world."

Despite that, franchise star Chris Pratt previously called the upcoming movie "the end" of the franchise. You know when you go to a fireworks display like the Fourth of July or New Years, there's always the finale? You're waiting for it, and then boom! And you're like, 'Oh! This is it! This is the finale!' I feel like the whole movie is that," Pratt said on the TODAY show earlier this year. "It's...30 years in the making, it's the sixth Jurassic film, it's the end of this franchise."

Jurassic World Dominion is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 10th.