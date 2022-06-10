Jurassic World: Dominion Star Drops Hint About Fan-Favorite Jurassic Park Romance

✖

When audiences witness Jurassic World: Dominion, one thing we shouldn't expect to see is a rekindling of the romance between Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ellie Sattler, as star Sam Neill confirms that the pair haven't seen each other in some time, as revealed to Variety. This news might not come as a complete surprise to audiences, as it was confirmed in Jurassic Park III that the pair had gone their separate ways, but with 20 years having passed, surely some audiences had hoped that the new film would show how they had reunited at some point, though that appears to not be the case. Jurassic World: Dominion is slated to hit theaters on June 10, 2022.

“Same character, but different world, different times," Neill detailed to Variety. "Dr. Grant and Dr. Sattler haven’t seen each other for some time, so you’ll see how that pans out."

Fans first met Grant and Sattler in Jurassic Park in 1993, with the chemistry being a driving force of the narrative. While the pair didn't explicitly display the level of their connection, Grant made it clear to Ian Malcolm that he was romantically linked with Sattler. By the time audiences saw the pair again in 2001's Jurassic Park III, we witnessed that Sattler had gotten married to someone else and had a child, though the film did make it clear that the pair maintained a platonic relationship. That connection ultimately played a part in Grant's survival, as it was his attempts to contact Sattler that led to his rescue from Isla Sorna.

Jurassic Park III might have seen the returns of both Neill and Laura Dern, but Sattler served as little more than a glorified cameo. Director of Dominion Colin Trevorrow previously teased that fans should expect the legacy performers to play a much more important role in the upcoming narrative.

"This is the movie that I've been waiting to make from the beginning," Trevorrow told reporters during a press event last year. "It's the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum's characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we've really never seen before, and have not been able to witness until now. It's very exciting for me. I'm having the time of my life."

