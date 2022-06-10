Jurassic World: Dominion’s Bryce Dallas Howard Commemorates End of Production

✖

Last week, Jurassic World: Dominion finally wrapped filming after a tough journey of shutdowns due to the pandemic. The film's director, Colin Trevorrow, took to social media to celebrate the wrap and he wasn't the only one. Sam Neill, who is reprising his role as Alan Grant from the original Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park III, also posted about the production coming to an end. The latest star to take to social media is Bryce Dallas Howard, who stars in the new films as Claire Dearing. The actor showed off her new hair in one post and talked about bringing Trevorrow and Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) into her latest Nine Muses lab.

"It’s true! After years of the #JurassicWorld Claire cut and color, I’ve dyed my hair pink! ⁣I initially dyed my hair this color after the first Jurassic World in 2014 for a UCLA sociology class I took called, ~Hip and Cool: A Study of Distinction and Exclusion; The History of the Hipster~ I did an ethnographic field report that observed hipsters in their 'natural habitat' and thought it was appropriate to immerse myself in the experience," Howard shared.

"This time, I dyed my hair to celebrate the closing of one chapter and the start of another — and what better way than with a fresh new ‘do! The fact that this Jurassic World adventure is coming to an end washes over me in waves. This has been a beautiful experience I’ll keep with me always 💕 Thank you Charlie Rogers (@charlierogershairandmakeup) for giving Claire killer hair in Jurassic World: Dominion and for a heck of a farewell cut and color — you can do anything and everything!"

"I couldn’t go without inviting my faves Colin Trevorrow and Chris Pratt to the #NineMusesLab — these fellas have been with me since the beginning of this epic #JurassicWorld adventure! As shooting for @jurassicworld came to a close, it meant the world for students and alum to get to meet my buddies," Howard wrote in another post.

"We heard stories of their beginnings in the industry and the ways in which they created opportunities for themselves along the way. While Colin and Chris have taken different paths to ultimately land where they are now, they agreed that making a way in your respective artistic fields is about cultivating and believing in your voice, while unapologetically pursuing your passion," she added.

"A running theme of our conversation was about individuality and how we each bring unique perspectives and abilities to every collaboration. If you want to learn about how to frame your 'specialty' (a.k.a. what you and your project have to contribute), visit the @ninemusesentertainment page and subscribe to our newsletter!" You can view that post below:

Dominion will also see the return of Laura Dern as Ellie Sattler, Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcolm, Jake Johnson as Lowery Cruthers, Omar Sy as Barry Sembène, Daniella Pineda as Zia Rodriguez, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, and Campbell Scott as Dr. Lewis Dodgson. Dichen Lachman and Scott Haze have also been added with Athie and Wise in currently-unknown roles.

For now, Jurassic World: Dominion is set to be released in theaters on June 10, 2022.