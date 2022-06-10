Jurassic World: Dominion’s Bryce Dallas Howard Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at T-Rex

✖

Jurassic World: Dominion wrapped production last month and franchise star Bryce Dallas Howard has shared some fun content on social media throughout the filming process. We've seen her having some fun with original Jurassic Park star, Sam Neill, as well as showing off some gnarly onset injuries. However, Howard's latest post might be her best yet. The image shows her riding a T-Rex and it's beyond adorable.

"#TBT to piggyback rides with Rexy 💚 #JurassicWorld," Howard wrote. You can check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryce Dallas Howard (@brycedhoward)

While there's a chance this behind-the-scenes image is from the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion, it's more likely that the throwback is from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Howard's character has to climb over a T-Rex in a cage at one point in the film, which looks similar to what we're seeing in this photo. However, maybe Howard is doing something similar in the next movie... We will just have to wait and see!

Jurassic World: Dominion will also see the return of Jurassic Park alums Laura Dern as Ellie Sattler, Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcolm. Director Colin Trevorrow recently explained why this movie will feature the original trio.

"We’d have had to come up with a reason why Ellie, Malcolm, and Grant all went to the theme park on the exact same day it broke down – again," Trevorrow said regarding their absence in the first film. "The next film allows the legacy characters to be a part of the story in an organic way. Emily Carmichael and I call it Jurassic Park VI because it is."

"You start asking the most basic questions: who are these people now?" Trevorrow said. "What do they make of the new world they’re living in, and how do they feel about being part of its history? Ultimately it will be in collaboration with the actors. They know and love these characters. We’ll do it together."

Jurassic World: Dominion will also feature Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, Jake Johnson as Lowery Cruthers, Omar Sy as Barry Sembène, Daniella Pineda as Zia Rodriguez, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, and Campbell Scott as Dr. Lewis Dodgson. Dichen Lachman and Scott Haze have also been added with Athie and Wise in currently-unknown roles.

For now, Jurassic World: Dominion is set to be released in theaters on June 10, 2022.