Jurassic World: Dominion’s Bryce Dallas Howard Shows Off Halloween Costume in Photo Taken by Sam Neill

A little over a week ago, production for Jurassic World: Dominion was back on track after it was halted once again when a member of the crew tested positive for coronavirus. Now that they're back at work, it looks like the cast is having some fun together. Yesterday was Halloween and we saw a lot of fun celebrity costumes from the Riverdale ladies as the Powerpuff Girls to Courteney Cox channeling Gale Weather in Scream 3. Well, it looks like the Jurassic World: Dominion cast enjoyed Halloween, too. Bryce Dallas Howard shared a photo of her Strawberry Shortcake costume and revealed the pic was taken by Sam Neill.

"Halloween party at Strawberry Shortcake’s house!! 🍓Thank you @samneilltheprop for always going the extra mile to get the *angles* ✨," Howard wrote. You can check out the photo below:

Yesterday, Howard shared a close-up version of her costume, writing, "Have a berry nice Halloween! love, Strawberry Shortcake ♥️" You can view that pic in the post below:

View this post on Instagram have a berry nice halloween! love, strawberry shortcake ♥️

Recently, director Colin Trevorrow teased what fans can expect from the original trio (Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum) in the upcoming movie.

"This is the movie that I've been waiting to make from the beginning," Trevorrow told reporters. "It's the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum's characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we've really never seen before, and have not been able to witness until now. It's very exciting for me. I'm having the time of my life."

Dominion will also see the return of Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, Jake Johnson as Lowery Cruthers, Omar Sy as Barry Sembène, Daniella Pineda as Zia Rodriguez, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, and Campbell Scott as Dr. Lewis Dodgson. Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, Mamoudou Athie, and DeWanda Wise have also been cast in currently-unknown roles.

For now, Jurassic World: Dominion is set to be released in theaters on June 10, 2022.