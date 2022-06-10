Jurassic World Dominion Cast on Films That Have Benefited From a Director's Cut

Jurassic World Dominion isn't just one of the biggest movies of the year; it's one that just got bigger. The film's DVD and Blu-ray releases, which hit stores on Tuesday, offer an extended cut of the movie featuring footage not seen in theaters. The move makes Dominion the most recent blockbuster to get a "director's cut," even if this version of the story -- the movie was already finished, and the studio wanted a shorter runtime -- isn't quite the same as other examples where directors went back into a finished film to start tinkering and perfecting.

As part of the junket for the home release, ComicBook.com's Chris Killian asked some of the film's cast and crew what their favorite director's cuts were.

"I mean besides the whole Zack Snyder moment of it all?" DeWanda Wise said, "That's the most recent version that I can think of that I was like 'oh, yeah, I really enjoyed that.'"

She added, "That's the thing about filmmaking, too. You really do have a sense of like, it's never done. If you're a filmmaker, and you love story, you're watching it and you're like 'ah! It could also have been this or this or this,' and I joke about it all the time. As funny as people thought Kayla was, there's a slapstick comedy version of that performance on the cutting room floor somewhere that just wasn't the correct tonal match for what we ended up putting into this movie."

"I think Blade Runner had a really famous director's cut," Bryce Dallas Howard, herself a director, noted.

"I haven't seen it but I've heard that Kingdom of Heaven was extraordinary," Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow said. "Ridley Scott has done a lot of director's cuts. I've probably seen three different versions of Blade Runner all the time. It's something that, as a concept, I know can feel indulgent, and it can feel like 'they just couldn't let anything go,' and this was a different scenario. This is, we had a finished film, and we were asked to take out a good chunk of the movie, like 14 minutes of the movie...so it really wasn't that I went back and did a director's cut, it's just that we have been given a gift of being able to share the original film".

Dominion stars Jurassic World staples Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, while also bringing back former franchise figures Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill. Not only are fans excited to see these performers come back, but they themselves are seemingly just excited by their returns.

In a previous interview, director Colin Trevorrow explained why they waited so long to bring back the original trio.

"This is the movie that I've been waiting to make from the beginning," Trevorrow told reporters. "It's the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum's characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we've really never seen before, and have not been able to witness until now. It's very exciting for me. I'm having the time of my life."

You can see buy Jurassic World Dominion on DVD, Blu-ray, or Digital now.