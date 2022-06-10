Jurassic World: Dominion Star Chris Pratt Calls Film "The End" of the Franchise

✖





Jurassic World: Dominion star Chris Pratt has called this film "the end" of the franchise. The Star-Lord actor stopped by The Today Show patio to talk about Universal's big romp. It's no secret that this entire new "World" trilogy has been building up to this point. The first one had such reverence for the initial films and that tone carried over to the second entry. However, Dominion is ratcheting that love for Jurassic Park up to new levels. Sam Neil, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum are back in the saddle for this one. That inclusion alone is going to get all kinds of older viewers into the theater for the latest installment. However, Pratt says that there's a measure of finality to Dominion that will surprise a ton of longtime fans. Check out what he had to say to Today down below:

"You know when you go to a fireworks display like the Fourth of July or New Years, there's always the finale? You're waiting for it, and then boom! And you're like, 'Oh! This is it! This is the finale!' I feel like the whole movie is that," Pratt said. "It's...30 years in the making, it's the sixth Jurassic film, it's the end of this franchise."

Chris Pratt is live with us on the plaza! 🦖 pic.twitter.com/DkitwygiuP — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 5, 2022

"I really do think it's the end," the star added. "You've got the legacy cast back — Sam Neil, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum plus the cast of Jurassic World all...converging in a way that is very much a finale. The first time I saw Jurassic Park, I was thirteen. I had no idea I was going to be an actor. If you would've told me that I would be doing this, there's no way I would've believed it. And these folks were cemented in my mind as icons, and so to be working with them is a dream come true."

Director Colin Trevorrow explained why the creative team waited so long to get the original trio back into the fold in a previous interview.

"This is the movie that I've been waiting to make from the beginning," Trevorrow began. "It's the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum's characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we've really never seen before, and have not been able to witness until now. It's very exciting for me. I'm having the time of my life."

