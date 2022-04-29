Jurassic World Dominion: Jeff Goldblum Teases "Tasty" Callbacks to Franchise's Meme-Worthy Moments

✖

The original Jurassic Park debuted before the dominance of the Internet, with that film's legacy living on among certain fans largely through memes of the adventure, with star Jeff Goldblum recently teasing that the upcoming Jurassic World Dominion will honor the series' more meme-able moments. While the actor didn't specifically address which memes would be referenced, Goldblum is the star of one of those more notable sequences, thanks to a scene in which he lounged with his shirt open while recuperating from an injury, creating a scintillating juxtaposition. Jurassic World Dominion is set to hit theaters on June 10th.

"You're gonna see a couple of hopefully delicious and tasty morsels," Goldblum joked to Fandango when asked about possible references to Ian Malcolm's more lighthearted moments in the original film.

The actor dodged directly addressing what moments from the original film would be honored, as he detailed, "I can't give them away. Hopefully, like you were saying, they'll be well-received and enjoyed for what we intended. Colin Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael, who co-wrote the script, a very powerful and brilliant voice, found things they wanted to, I think, overall satisfy the viewer and fans from the original. There are a couple of things that happen that we hope will be a little bit delightful that remind us of moments and things that happened."

Goldblum's costar Laura Dern was quick to note that the moments in the new film were "off the cuff and improvised by you, as well, and hysterical."

Of all of the characters in the original Jurassic Park, Goldblum's Malcolm arguably had the most comedic moments, thanks in large part to other characters carrying more of the dramatic and action-oriented weight. With The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Malcolm took center stage to drive the narrative forward, still allowing him opportunities for quips, but not quite at the same rate as he did in the debut film.

While Goldblum returned to the franchise with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, his role was little more than a glorified cameo that bookended the overall narrative, preventing him from showing off his signature charm and wit.

Jurassic World Dominion is set to hit theaters on June 10th.

Are you looking forward to the new movie? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!