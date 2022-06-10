Jurassic World Dominion Images Preview Old Cast, New Dinosaurs

Dinosaurs rule the Earth in new images from Jurassic World Dominion. Nearly 30 years after John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) and InGen spared no expense to clone the creatures millions of years after their extinction, dinosaurs co-exist with humankind in the conclusion of the Jurassic era. With humanity now on the verge of extinction, life finds a way to bring together two generations of dino experts: former Jurassic World employees Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dalls Howard), and original Jurassic Park survivors Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum).

Four years after a volcano destroyed Isla Nublar in 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, dinosaurs now live — and hunt — alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures.

Uniting two generations of Jurassic franchise stars, Jurassic World Dominion is "a culmination of six movies" and will end "one story that's been told" over three decades.

"When you got to the end of the Jurassic Park trilogy, it may not have been as clear in what the complete story of those three movies was because they were a bit more episodic in the way that they were approached," returning Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow previously told EW. "When you watch Dominion, you really feel like you are learning how much of a story that first set of movies was and how everything that happened in those movies actually informs what ultimately is able to happen in this."

See the new images in the gallery below. From Universal Pictures, Jurassic World Dominion roars into theaters on June 10.