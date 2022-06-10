Colin Trevorrow Wrote Jurassic World: Dominion With the Help of the Cast

✖

The upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion is set to unite various stars from the franchise's entire run, so to ensure that the entire cast of characters was providing experiences that were authentic to the events they endured, director and co-writer Colin Trevorrow would invite the stars to collaborate with him when writing the script. The implication from Trevorrow was that, rather than helping devise the overall trajectory of the adventure, he would want their input when it came to interpersonal exchanges, especially given that stars like Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum first brought these characters to life nearly three decades ago.

"We would write dialogue together and find ways to make sure that all of these actors, who are so deeply associated with this specific set of characters that they've played, not just felt their characters were respected but dug into who they are now," Trevorrow shared with The Hollywood Reporter of writing the film.

Following the debut film, Neill and Dern both appeared in Jurassic Park III, with Neill's Alan Grant being that story's focus, while Goldblum's Ian Malcolm was the star of The Lost World and had a small part in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. With 2015's Jurassic World introducing audiences to Chris Pratt's Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire Dearing, Fallen Kingdom only featured Goldblum in a small role, though Trevorrow promises this upcoming film will feel like much more of a group effort.

"It is a true ensemble of all of these people, even if they may not be side by side the whole time," Trevorrow confirmed. "There is just something really exhilarating, just from a generational standpoint, to be able to put all of these characters into a situation where they are again having to not just survive together, but make sure that we all don't go extinct just like the dinosaurs."

The wait for the upcoming film grew slightly longer than expected, as the coronavirus pandemic resulted in the production being shut down as the cast and crew all quarantined themselves in the same hotels. This allowed Trevorrow to spend time with the film's stars and appreciate what they bring to the film in an all-new way.

"These people have so many attributes, so many things about themselves that are just like Allen Grant and Ellie Sattler and Claire Dearing," the filmmaker detailed. "It didn't end at the end of the shoot day. It didn't end on the weekend."

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently slated to hit theaters on June 10, 2022.

