Jurassic World: Dominion Director Colin Trevorrow Calls Film “Emotionally Rich” (Exclusive)

The movie landscape has been in a bit of uncharted territory for the past year, as the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the production and release dates of many films. Among those is Jurassic World: Dominion, which resumed filming in the summer of 2020 after a months-long shutdown, and ultimately wrapped up production last November. With Dominion's release date delayed until 2022, we'll have to wait a little bit longer to see what the film will entail -- but according to director Colin Trevorrow, it will be well worth the wait.

While speaking to ComicBook.com about the most recent season of Netflix's Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, Trevorrow spoke about the experience of filming Dominion amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and argued that the tighter protocols allowed for the cast and crew to create a story that was "emotionally rich and thematically rich".

"It's unlike any experience I've ever had and probably ever will have," Trevorrow revealed. "I lived with my cast for four months while we made this film and we all got to know each other very, very well. We were able to dig into the film and work on each of these characters in a way that I never would have had the opportunity to do. That kind of constant immersion is not really the way that films are made, where people are all living in their separate places and you see them on set."

"It's a very emotionally rich and thematically rich movie. It's got a lot on its mind -- because all of us did," Trevorrow continued. "And I think it understands each of these characters better than we ever have because each of these actors has been playing them for so long that they're the ultimate authority on their own character. Much in a way that I did on Safety Not Guaranteed, I really gave all the actors an opportunity to - in a lot of ways - do some writing, to really dig in and find the truth in each of these people. And the product of that is something that I never could have done alone. It's pretty special."

Jurassic World: Dominion will see the return of Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant, Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcolm, Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing, Jake Johnson as Lowery Cruthers, Omar Sy as Barry Sembène, Daniella Pineda as Zia Rodriguez, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, and Campbell Scott as Dr. Lewis Dodgson. Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, Mamoudou Athie, and DeWanda Wise have also been cast in currently-unknown roles.

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to be released on June 10, 2022.