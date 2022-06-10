Jurassic World Dominion Director Teases Deleted Scenes and Possible Director's Cut

Back before fans of Jurassic World were given a trailer for Jurassic World Dominion, we were given an extended prologue, which was confirmed to not actually be appearing in the film's theatrical release. Director Colin Trevorrow recently explained how that sequence was initially intended to open the film, and that roughly 15 minutes of the film were cut from the theatrical release. The filmmaker also pointed out what some of the last scenes to be cut from the theatrical release were, while teasing that a director's cut of the film isn't entirely out of the picture for the film's home video release. Jurassic World Dominion is in theaters now.

WARNING: Mild spoilers below for Jurassic World Dominion

"There is a scene, and if people have seen the movie, by the time we talk about it, when we're in the amber clave market, the underground market in Malta," Trevorrow explained to Collider. "There is a scene where our Lystrosaurus, which is the animal that ends up in the fight ring with Chris Pratt sitting next to Kayla has a fight with an Oviraptor. And it's honestly one of my favorite things in the movie, and it's not in the movie. You'll get a chance to see it someday. But it's just one of those kinds of moments that you can kind of tell that it's the 12-year-old who was allowed to make the film, coming forward and doing a sequence. So that one's pretty dope."

Trevorrow also explained another scene that might have been light on dinosaurs, but was just as fulfilling from another perspective.

"There is a scene between Ramsay Cole, Mamoudou's [Athie] character, and Campbell Scott, Louis Dodgson," the director detailed. "There's no dinosaurs in it. It's just a piece of performance. And it's these two actors, someone who's playing someone who had great trust for this man who feels betrayed by him and a man who's revealing a side of himself that this younger man has never seen before. And it also does a lot to go further into understanding the intentions of Biosyn when it comes to this ecological disaster that's been created all around the world, the mistakes that were made, and why this character actually only cares to cover up his mistakes and move on."

He added, "I think oftentimes movies can feel a little long. So I think it's something that everyone's going to have their own opinion on. I think the movie we have moves in a way that doesn't feel like it's a two-hour and 20-minute movie. And that's what's most important. It's not the length of the movie. It's the experience you have while watching it and the pace of it while you watch it. I'm very proud of the movie. And yet I'm also really excited that we have more stuff to share with people."

The filmmaker's tease about sharing more stuff with people could just mean that these elements will be featured in a home video release, but over at TheWrap, Trevorrow addressed an extended, director's cut of the film, confessing, "We'll see. We'll see how things go. Fingers crossed."

