Jurassic World Dominion Earns A- CinemaScore

Jurassic World Dominion is now playing in theatres, and it ended up having the worst critics score of the entire franchise on Rotten Tomatoes. Currently, the movie is up on the review site with a rough 30% critics score. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 3.5 out of 5 and called it "overly long but full of heart." However, the movie is faring much better with audiences. Not only did the film earn $389 million at the global box office this weekend, but its audience score stands at a much better 79%. Dominion's CinemaScore is even more impressive, earning an A-.

"Audiences gave #JurassicWorldDominion an A- @cinema_score. Get tickets now!" Jurassic World wrote on Instagram. You can view their post below:

Jurassic World Dominion stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard star as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing as well as Jurassic Park alums Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm). The film also features BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, DeWanda Wise as Kayla Watts, Mamoudou Athie as Ramsay Cole, Dichen Lachman as Soyona Santos, and Campbell Scott as Lewis Dodgson. Joining the Jurassic team for the first time is Emily Carmichael, who has crafted the Jurassic World Dominion screenplay with Trevorrow. They worked from a story by Derek Connolly and Colin Trevorrow, who together co-wrote Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

ComicBook.com recently spoke with director Colin Trevorrow and asked if he had any requirements for the legacy cast. The director revealed he reached out to the actors to see what they envisioned for their characters nearly 30 years after the original film.

"I came in with questions for the actors. And for me, I had a feeling of what I would want to see as a fan, but I wanted to know what Laura Dern, where she felt Ellie Sattler would be at this point in her life and what Sam Neil felt. And I respect these actors so much as the authorities of the characters they play more than I could ever be. And so, there was a lot of listening that went on and what you're seeing is a result of those conversations. And all of those scenes are moments that they believed in. They felt comfortable playing. And I think that's why it works, is because you can tell that's what they want their character to be doing," Trevorrow shared.

Jurassic World: Dominion is now playing in theatres.