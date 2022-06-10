Jurassic World Dominion Star Wants Fast and Furious Crossover

✖

Jurassic World Dominion took a bite out of the summer box office this past weekend, with a cinematic installment that brought a culmination to the larger Jurassic saga. The hit franchise has taken dinosaur-centric stories and placed them into an action packed context, while amassing quite the ensemble cast along the way. While the franchise has yet to cross over with anything else on the big screen, a new interview with two of Dominion's stars suggests a team-up with another Universal franchise. DeWanda Wise, who portrays Kayla Watts in Dominion, recently told That Hashtag Show that she'd like to cross paths with the Fast & Furious franchise.

"It's Universal, so it would have to be The Fast and the Furious," Wise revealed. "What else can they do? They've already been to space!"

This isn't the first time that those involved with the Jurassic and Fast & Furious dominions have addressed a potential crossover, with both F9 director Justin Lin and Dominion director Colin Trevorrow touching on the possibility.

"Well, I've never said never to anything," Lin said during a virtual F9 press conference in 2021. "And the fact that part of our philosophy is not to ever be boxed in or labeled. And that's all I will say."

"Once you reach a certain pinnacle, there's nowhere to go but to cross brand and merge, it's what big corporations do with each other when they get too big, you know what I mean?" Fast & Furious star Michelle Rodriguez echoed. "You just have to brand and merge with each other. But the only thing standing in the way is lawyers and studios. Because, usually the brands that you're trying to merge belong to different studios or whatever. But it's under the same umbrella. I don't know. I'm just saying. It works."

"I don't want to say anything because then the memes will stop," Trevorrow told Empire in 2021. "Reality is just not as much fun. I mean, have I ever heard anything about a franchise crossover? Of course not. But do I enjoy seeing people take it really seriously on Twitter? I do. So, let's just keep having fun with the what-ifs."

