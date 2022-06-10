Jurassic World Dominion Director Explains Why Prologue Wasn't in the Movie

Before Jurassic World fans were given a full trailer for Jurassic World Dominion, we were given a five-minute prologue, which featured a number of exciting elements. After 30 years, the prologue finally took the franchise back to the age in which dinosaurs truly lived, before jumping forward to see the mayhem that ensued following the conclusion of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Director Colin Trevorrow recently noted that, while the sequence was initially intended to be featured in the theatrically released film, the studio opted to release it as the prologue as it served as the first minutes of the film anyway and was a bit too slow-paced for a blockbuster. Jurassic World Dominion is in theaters now.

"[The Prologue was] maybe too [Terrence] Malick-ian for a big summer movie," Trevorrow shared with TheWrap. "It was the beginning of the movie, it's the first five minutes of the film and something I'm very proud of. In our negotiations for how long this movie could be, and it's still a pretty long movie, we realized that it was going to have to go."

He continued, "Universal supported my request to just give it to everyone for free and let people watch this prologue as a way to bring them into the world that we were creating. Hopefully, and I could almost say assuredly, someday you will be able to see it again."

With Dominion being an adventure that was set to close the journeys of both the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World films, the film is the longest in the series, coming in at two hours and 26 minutes. This prologue wasn't the only sequence that didn't make the final cut, as Trevorrow recently confirmed that nearly 15 minutes of the film ended up being cut in hopes of delivering the story as efficiently as possible.

"There's I would say about 14 minutes of footage that isn't in the theatrical release that people will very likely have a chance to see someday," the filmmaker revealed to Collider. "But also at the same time, it is already a long movie. We're two hours and 26 minutes. And it's already 20 minutes longer than any other Jurassic movie has ever been. So we had to find a balance when it comes to bringing people out to the theater after all of this time that they haven't been out to the theater. Hopefully, these versions will be able to live on in ways that if you're really interested in going deeper into it, we're going to give you that opportunity. And if you love the movie that we're about to release, then you'll always have that too."

