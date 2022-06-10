Jurassic World: Dominion Releases First Poster

✖

If you have been waiting for more updates on Jurassic World, well - you are in luck! It seems the first poster has gone live for Jurassic World: Dominion after a lengthy wait. The poster was posted today by Sam Neill ahead of its June 2022 debut, and fans cannot wait for the pre-historic adventure to get back underway.

As you can see below, the Jurassic World poster is a simple one that features a very unexpected figure. And no, we are not talking about Chris Pratt or even Bryce Dallas Howard. The poster opts to shift focus from our human leads to one throwback mosquito from the original Jurassic Park trilogy. The poster shows the mosquito which launched John Hammond's dinosaur experiments sucking on some sweet pre-historic blood. And as the image notes, this is where the story all began.

Here we go ! pic.twitter.com/nHWWBJGDco — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) June 9, 2021

So far, fans know very little about what Jurassic World: Dominion will be about, but we do know who all is starring in it. The sequel will bring back Dallas Howard and Pratt in their leading roles, but they aren't the only ones returning. Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum will star in the movie as their respective characters from the original trilogy. The actors will then be joined by newcomers such as Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, and more.

With a Summer 2022 date set for release, fans are more excited to see Jurassic World make a comeback than ever. This is because the third film has endured quite the wait behind the scenes. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was released way back in 2018, and filming started on this latest film in February 2020. However, the global pandemic forced filming to shut down last year, and it resumed in part in July 2020. The delay forced Jurassic World: Dominion to abandon its original June 2021 debut in lieu of the following year, but this poster is helping ease the wait for fans. And if we are lucky, a teaser trailer for Jurassic World might debut this summer as more theaters get back into business amid growing vaccination efforts globally.

What do you make of this first poster for Jurassic World's next film? Will you be watching this movie in theaters? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.