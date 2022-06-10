Jurassic World Dominion Director Thanks Fans for Supporting the Movie

This month saw the theatrical debut of Jurassic World Dominion, a high-profile blockbuster that aimed to serve as the end of "the Jurassic era." The film debuted to impressive numbers at the global box office, with it most recently crossing $600 million at the worldwide box office. Dominion director Colin Trevorrow recently took to social media to thank fans for supporting the film, accompanied by a photo of one of the practical dinosaur animatronics used on the project. In the tweet, which you can check out below, Trevorrow said: "Thanks to audiences around the world for coming out to see our dinosaur movie. We appreciate you."

Thanks to audiences around the world for coming out to see our dinosaur movie. We appreciate you. pic.twitter.com/cb3Swet8n1 — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) June 24, 2022

This summer, experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Oscar-winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill in Jurassic World Dominion, a bold, timely, and breathtaking new adventure that spans the globe. Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live -- and hunt -- alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures.

"This is the movie that I've been waiting to make from the beginning," Trevorrow told reporters during a press conference for the animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous in 2020. "It's the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum's characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we've really never seen before, and have not been able to witness until now. It's very exciting for me. I'm having the time of my life."

Jurassic World Dominion is now playing exclusively in theaters.