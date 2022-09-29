Jurassic World Dominion Director Admits Jurassic Park Probably Didn't Need Sequels

When Jurassic Park was released in the 1990s, immediately making things a franchise wasn't the first thin studios were considering, especially not with Steven Spielberg movies. As Doctor Malcolm says though, life found a way, and five sequels to the Michael Crichton adaptation have been released over the past three decades with the franchise bringing in over $6 billion at the global box office. The latest of these, Jurassic World Dominion, marked a culmination point for everything before it, reuniting the old and new casts into one. Even though it was a big movie for Universal, and the sixth in the entire franchise, director Colin Trevorrow has kind of admitted that all these sequels shouldn't exist.

"I specifically did something different than the other films in order to change the DNA of the franchise," Trevorrow revealed to Empire. "The previous five films are plots about dinosaurs. This one is a story about characters in a world in which they coexist with dinosaurs. For the franchise to be able to move forward – because it's inherently unfranchisable, there probably should have only been one Jurassic Park – but if we're gonna do it, how can I allow them to tell stories in a world in which dinosaurs exist, as opposed to, here's another reason why we're going to an island?"

Trevorrow went on to note that he didn't consider Jurassic World Dominion the last film in the series, revealing he didn't know that was the case until he saw it being used in the marketing. He added, "For me I think it might have been clearer if they'd said, 'The end of an era', as opposed to all of it. Because regardless of the cynical approach – of course they're gonna want to make more money, which is what Jurassic World was about."

The filmmaker went on to reiterate his feelings that the series will no doubt continue at some point, though he once again seems to be stressing that it won't be him at the helm of whatever the next movie ends up becoming. Trevorrow revealed, "What I get fired up about is, if a table has been set here for another mind to do what I did with Steven [Spielberg] and sit down and say, 'Listen, I've got an idea', I would love for that person to sit with me, or Steven, and just be like, 'I got it!'"

What do you want to see the Jurassic World franchise do in the future? Do you agree that no sequels to the original should have ever been made? Sound off in the comments and let us know.